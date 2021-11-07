MRJ Capital Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $368.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.94. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $231.07 and a 1-year high of $372.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

