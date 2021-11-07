Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Lowered by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 757,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Mplx worth $51,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $239,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 1.0% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Mplx stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.84. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.48%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

