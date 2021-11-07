MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 3.92.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.