MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $71.30 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00255543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

