Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 69.51% and a negative net margin of 146.96%. Motorsport Games updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 6,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,734. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

MSGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorsport Games stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 87,103.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Motorsport Games worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

