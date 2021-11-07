Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.040 EPS.

NYSE MSI traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $161.20 and a 52 week high of $254.70.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.