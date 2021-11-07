Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $302.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $260.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $247.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.17 and a 200 day moving average of $223.60. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $161.20 and a 1 year high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

