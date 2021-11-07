Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Shares of MSI opened at $247.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.20 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

