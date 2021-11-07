Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JFrog were worth $62,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JFrog by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 17.8% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.02 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.