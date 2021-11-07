Morgan Stanley Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

