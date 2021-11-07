Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.
NHYDY opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.