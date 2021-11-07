Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NHYDY opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

