Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.35% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $67,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

