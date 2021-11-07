Morgan Stanley Has $64.34 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $64,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after buying an additional 287,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $83.26 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

