Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $169.40 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $173.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

