Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $59,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $70.34.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.