Morgan Stanley Buys 490,768 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $63,041,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 723,390 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $21,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

