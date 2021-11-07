Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNS. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,440.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,317.49. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,228 ($16.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total value of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

