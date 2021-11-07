Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,238 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

