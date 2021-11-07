Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 11,491 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $35,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

