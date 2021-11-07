Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 43,278 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $224,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 176,241 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,587 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,935,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,420,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,626 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 75,816 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

