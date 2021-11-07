Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

