Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,156 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

