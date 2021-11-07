ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ModivCare stock traded down $15.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,714. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ModivCare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of ModivCare worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

