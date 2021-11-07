Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 723,187 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $7,385,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 392,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

