MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $24,651,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,519. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.