MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 94,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,804,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

