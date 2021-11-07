MML Investors Services LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

