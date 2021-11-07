MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,988 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 214,949 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.