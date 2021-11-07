Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NLOK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NLOK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 7,811,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,838. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 336,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 266,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

