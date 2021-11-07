Mizuho Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $220.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $201.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.