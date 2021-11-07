Mizuho Begins Coverage on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.08. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.