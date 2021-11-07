Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $793.68 million, a P/E ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

