Misbloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.51 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $24.61 million and $8.51 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00257802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,101,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

