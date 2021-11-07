Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

MTX traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $76.06. 148,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,623. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerals Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.