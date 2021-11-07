Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after buying an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

