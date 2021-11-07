Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $75.00 at Loop Capital

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after buying an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Mimecast by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

