Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 583,756 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.77% of CAI International worth $36,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $971.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

