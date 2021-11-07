Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.35. 387,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $207.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

