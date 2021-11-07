MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.14.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MSTR stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $797.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $177.50 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $679.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,200. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

