Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.