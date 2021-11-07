Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

