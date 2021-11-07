MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.