MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of MGEE opened at $79.20 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of MGE Energy worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

