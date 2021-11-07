Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.15 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 103,315.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.