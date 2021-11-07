Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 108,864.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

