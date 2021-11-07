Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 155,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.89. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

