Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 118,990.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $274.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average is $281.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

