Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 29,906 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 106,807.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,264,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.