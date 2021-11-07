Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 25,644 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 116,563.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.