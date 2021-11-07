MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.